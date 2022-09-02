 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser Sept. 18

Twyla Hansen, Shelley Stall

Former Nebraska State Poet Twyla Hansen and Shelley Stall enjoy a drink at a previous Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. This year's event is coming up Sunday, Sept. 18.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

The annual Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the prairie at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located south of Denton at 11700 SW 100th St.

The event includes drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal, walks on the prairie and an auction of art and other surprises.

All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and support the programs and happenings at Spring Creek Prairie. For more details and tickets, visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/.

