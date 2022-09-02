Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser Sept. 18

The annual Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the prairie at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located south of Denton at 11700 SW 100th St.

The event includes drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal, walks on the prairie and an auction of art and other surprises.

All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and support the programs and happenings at Spring Creek Prairie. For more details and tickets, visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/.