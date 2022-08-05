Tails & Tees golf event raises $17K for Capital Humane Society

Over 100 golfers gathered at Holmes Golf Course for the Tails & Tees Golf Tournament Saturday, July 30, raising over $17,000 for the Capital Humane Society.
The funds were raised through team registration, competitions and sponsorships, making it a successful day for golfers and animals alike.
After checking in, each team found its starting point and the tournament was underway. CHS volunteers were stationed throughout the course with adoptable dogs to greet participants as they made their way around.
Competitions took place at various tee boxes and putting greens, where golfers could win prizes from golf gear to car wash memberships and cash.
After each team finished tournament play, lunch was served in the banquet hall where competition prizes were presented and the overall winner was announced.
Matt Madcharo, executive director of CHS, thanked supporters and sponsors for their contribution to the event.
"The proceeds will help care for thousands of lost and homeless animals that come through CHS's doors each year," Madcharo said. "We’re extremely grateful for such a wonderful turnout and are looking forward to the Tails & Tees Golf Tournament for years to come."
