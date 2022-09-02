 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival Sept. 18

Jenn Buxton and her son, Miles, shoot pictures of dogs at a previous Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk and Festival. This year's fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society will take place from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Glacial Till Winery, 344 S. Second Road in Palmyra east of Lincoln. The event will include a pet walk, food trucks, wine, live music, games and more. For more details and to register, see www.capitalhumanesociety.org/news-events.

