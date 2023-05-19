Capital Humane Society’s Tails ‘n Trails Pet Festival will take place Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery, 344 S. Second Road in Palmyra.

The day will include activities for two-legged and four-legged attendees, music, amazing food from food trucks, wine and cider, numerous vendors and rescue groups, raffle packages, a 50/50 raffle and a bounce house. Activities for both pets and people will include yard games, pet-friendly games, Greater Lincoln Obedience Club demonstrations and dogs available for adoption.

Everyone is welcome, with or without a pet. The goal is to have 400 participants attend and raise $50,000. Registration is $15 for individuals age 18+ in advance or $20 day of the event. Children under age 18 are admitted free. For more information, visit www.capitalhumanesociety.org.

Funds raised will benefit several CHS programs including Adoption, Foster Care, Pawsitive Impact Project and the Low-Cost Feline Spay/Neuter program.