The annual Tails 'n Trails Pet Festival and fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society will take place from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Glacial Till Vineyard, 344 S. Second Rd. in Palmyra, Nebraska, east of Lincoln.

Bring a lawn chair to sit back, relax and listen to some great music. The event will also include local food trucks, games for pets and people, contests, demonstrations, photo opportunities, face painting, raffle prizes, vendors in the flea-less market, a bounce house and more.

For more information and to register, go to https://secure.qgiv.com/event/tailstrails2023.