TADASTOCK 3 concert set for July 16

The summer concert tradition continues as TADA Productions and The Mill present TADASTOCK 3, an outdoor musical celebration, on Saturday, July 16. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

This is an evening for patrons to enjoy food and wine from The Mill and a new line-up of music performed by an array of talented singers from the TADA Theatre, all in the outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

This year, TADASTOCK 3 audiences will be the first to hear the TADA Theatre’s 15th anniversary season announced.

Seating is by general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The Mill will supply all chairs.

A fundraiser for the award-winning TADA Theatre, TADASTOCK 3 is sponsored by The Mill and The Jim Gordon Endowment Fund.

For more information and tickets, see www.tadatheatre.info.

