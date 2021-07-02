TADA Theatre fundraiser TADASTOCK returns July 17

Last summer, TADA Productions and The Mill collaborated to present one of the first COVID-19 pandemic-era outdoor musical performances in the U.S., called TADASTOCK.

Following local directed health measures, the concert sold out. Inspired by that response, an all new outdoor concert collaboration will take place to celebrate how far we have come, as TADASTOCK 2 hits the outdoor stage at The Mill at Telegraph on Saturday, July 17. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

“Last year, we did this with so many restrictions in place and it was a success. This year, we can open it up to even more people and have a real reason to celebrate,” said Dan Sloan, treasurer of the TADA board of directors and owner of The Mill.

The show will include food and wine from The Mill, and music performed by an array of singers from the TADA Theatre, all in the outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

The night of music will include solos, rock and roll numbers and a few surprises. Hosted by Rod Fowler and Bob Rook, the lineup of TADA singers includes Catherine Bobst, Roderick Cotton, Drew Duncan, Kylie Ensrud, Tyler Hale, Bill Maltas, Erin Mundas, Cris Rook, Lisa Taylor and Sandy Van Pelt. The band is led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Stephen Cantarero on bass and Dietrich Hitt on drums.