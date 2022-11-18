Tabitha supporters leave signature to support seniors

Tabitha invited supporters to gather at the Country Club of Lincoln for the nonprofit’s annual major fundraiser, “The Signature Event.”

The theme of the evening was “Leave Your Signature for Seniors,” and guests did just that. Tabitha stories were shared with event-goers, featuring Tabitha clients and difference-makers who have deeply impacted Tabitha’s ability to fund and fill community needs. Donors raised their bid cards to generously give over $225,000 and leave their signature on the initiatives that support the well-being of older adults.

The evening’s featured guest was Nebraska native and retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson, who spent more than 40 cumulative hours on space walks at the International Space Station. Anderson emphasized the benefit that home health care and hospice services have provided for loved ones in his life, and how these experiences have influenced him to make a difference.

Another special guest, former Nebraska Attorney General Allen Beermann, was also on hand to recognize Anderson and Tabitha’s President and CEO Christie Hinrichs with a special thank you for their contributions to the community.

“It’s always fulfilling to share how this evening affects lives,” said JP Lauterbach, director of Tabitha’s Foundation. “Sharing how gifts make a difference and positively impact seniors and their families is important. Tabitha is incredibly grateful for donors that make it possible to make this event happen.”

“Nothing matters more to us at Tabitha than ensuring the older adults we care for and about receive the exceptional quality support they need and deserve,” said Hinrichs. “Tabitha’s donors and sponsors help fulfill our deficits, allowing us to keep answering the needs of the communities who invite us to serve. Through generous gifts, Tabitha’s purpose is fulfilled. The generosity of Nebraska communities is remarkable and truly helps us all to live joyfully, age gratefully.”

Tabitha’s Signature Event was made possible by major sponsors: Lockton Companies, Union Bank and Trust, Community Pharmacy, Telesis Companies, Brester Construction, D.A. Davidson, Immanuel, Pinnacle Bank, Runza, Talent Plus, TheKey, U-Stop and West Gate Bank, as well as multiple other corporate and individual donors. To learn more about Tabitha’s services and how you can support seniors, visit Tabitha.org/Give.