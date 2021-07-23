Swanson Russell donates $7,700 to COVID-19 Relief efforts

Advertising employees generously opened their pocketbooks and raised $7,755 to support the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund. Contributions were collected on the final day of “SWANCON 2021,” Swanson Russell’s first-ever, week-long virtual business meeting.

“SWANCON was an opportunity to unite in the spirt of Swanson Russell and give back to Nebraskans following the challenges that COVID brought everyone last year,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “A group of our staff’s doers, makers and givers donated unique items for the auction. Within a matter of minutes, it became clear the energy was high and people were ready to get to work and make a difference for our neighbors — all while doing it in a fun way.”

Employees bid on 20 items, generating $4,755 in donations before the agency added $3,000 — bringing the total check value to $7,755. The lot included:

• “Lunch and Learn to Play (and Keep) the Guitar” with Brent Schott;

• “Get Schooled” and learn to speak Mandarin with Nathan He, marketing data coordinator; and

• “Superstar Soccer Lessons” with Jaylyn Armstrong, digital producer.