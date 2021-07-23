Swanson Russell donates $7,700 to COVID-19 Relief efforts

Advertising employees generously opened their pocketbooks and raised $7,755 to support the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund. Contributions were collected on the final day of “SWANCON 2021,” Swanson Russell’s first-ever, week-long virtual business meeting.
“SWANCON was an opportunity to unite in the spirt of Swanson Russell and give back to Nebraskans following the challenges that COVID brought everyone last year,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “A group of our staff’s doers, makers and givers donated unique items for the auction. Within a matter of minutes, it became clear the energy was high and people were ready to get to work and make a difference for our neighbors — all while doing it in a fun way.”
Employees bid on 20 items, generating $4,755 in donations before the agency added $3,000 — bringing the total check value to $7,755. The lot included:
• “Lunch and Learn to Play (and Keep) the Guitar” with Brent Schott;
• “Get Schooled” and learn to speak Mandarin with Nathan He, marketing data coordinator; and
• “Superstar Soccer Lessons” with Jaylyn Armstrong, digital producer.
“Receiving a large financial gift from a virtual employee meeting is a first for us,” said Regan Anson, executive director at Nebraska Impact. “Swanson Russell is standing behind their commitment to do good. The funds and other donations will help individual communities meet their needs depending upon their particular circumstances. This could include assistance for rent, mortgages and utilities as well as to supplement food pantries and provide schools supplies to students from low-income families now studying from home.”
The Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund is a partnership between Nebraska Impact, the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Managed by the three entities, the fund provides direct aid to communities and organizations working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak across Nebraska. Gifts to the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund can be made at neimpact.org/covid-relief-fund.