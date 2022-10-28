Sunrise Kiwanis soup supper and silent auction Thursday

The Lincoln Sunrise Kiwanis soup supper and silent auction is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4:30-7 p.m. at St Mark's United Methodist Church, 84th and Pioneers Boulevard.
The supper will include chili and chicken noodle soup, vegetables and dessert.
Freewill donations will be accepted. All proceeds help children in our community through TeamMates, the Lincoln Food Bank BackPack program in Lincoln Public Schools, Food Fort, Cedars, Educare and other children's programs.
Direct any questions to Audrey at 402-327-8836.