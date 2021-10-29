Stuff the Bus raises funds and food for Lincoln Food Bank

Thanks to the Williamsburg HyVee, local shoppers, and residents and staff members of the Landing at Williamsburg Village, the Landing’s 12th annual Stuff the Bus event raised $2,500 and filled the Landing Bus with 1,700 pounds of food and supplies for the Food Bank of Lincoln on Oct. 14.

"We appreciate the partnership of all our neighbors in the Williamsburg area to raise awareness about local hunger and to respond generously with loving hearts," said Renae Johnson, pastor at The Landing. "Prayers for everyone’s health, safety and security -- especially our most vulnerable neighbors!"