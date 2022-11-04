STOMP cast gives extra performance at Food Bank

The cast of STOMP gave a special performance Wednesday at the Food bank of Lincoln to celebrate the generosity of Lincoln's part in the band's national Stomp Out Hunger initiative.

For two weeks in October, six Lincoln studios including Chase the Spirit of Dance, Pas De Deux Dance, Hart Dance, Starstruck Dance, Piccoli Dance Theater, and the Nebraska Ballet and Theatre School hosted Food Bank of Lincoln barrels in their studios, inviting students and families to donate nonperishable food items to help families facing hunger in southeast Nebraska.

In gratitude, the Lied Center for Performing Arts offered the studios special deals on tickets to STOMP's Nov. 3 and 4 performances, and STOMP gave the special Wednesday, Nov. 2 performance in the Food Bank's Hunger Solutions Center at 1221 Kingbird Road.