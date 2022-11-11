Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival Nov. 23-27

The People’s City Mission will present the 12th annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival Nov. 23, 25, 26 and 27 at Gateway Mall.

As the Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser, Starry Nights will present 16 elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches.

It will also include a Christmas market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and small trees, a whimsical selfie station, Letters to Santa station and live entertainment. A Be Kind Tree will offer ornaments for sale to raise funds for practical needs of the homeless.

Admission is free. For more information, see @starrynightslincoln on Facebook.