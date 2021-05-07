South Rotary supports Lincoln Food Bank’s capital campaign

In the past year, local Rotary clubs in Nebraska and western Iowa have focused on local food distribution to meet the ever-growing need to feed the poor and working poor of our towns, cities and states.

According to Michaella Kumke, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln, “An estimated 229,120 Nebraskans are food insecure – that would fill Memorial Stadium 2.5 times.”

Even before the pandemic, food banks were experiencing increased needs and have been looking for solutions to “connect more people to meals, increase access to healthy food and shorten food lines,” Kumke said.

Most recently, Lincoln South Rotary joined with the Food Bank of Lincoln, which serves the Lincoln Community and southeast Nebraska, to help increase its capacity to meet the growing need by supporting its capital campaign. Food Bank of Lincoln’s new facility will not only allow for more food to get to those in need, but will provide for more nutritious foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Lincoln South Rotary has a long history of supporting the Food Bank of Lincoln. Members recognized the value and need for the capital campaign and took the opportunity to help. Chaired by Chan Tyrrell and co-chaired by DeEtta Vrana, a club campaign resulted in a $12,450 donation from Lincoln South Rotary Club members.