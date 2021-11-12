South Rotary donates 44 blankets to City Mission

Lincoln South Rotary Club learned of the need for blankets for People’s City Mission (the Mission) guests from Michelle Orth, community relations director.

Every client that enters the Mission is provided with various items, including a blanket, which becomes their property. When they leave, they take their blanket with them.

“We have about 250 guests right now and anticipate that will go over 400 with the colder weather,” Orth said.

The immediate need to provide blankets for their stock now, in preparation for the winter, was obvious to Lincoln South Rotary Club.

Under the leadership of Club Committee Chair Sue Merrill and Club President DeEtta Vrana, the members were introduced to the blanket drive needs and goals, and were asked to help by donating new, adult twin-bed size blankets to the drive.

In total, 44 guests will benefit from the drive, because the club donated 44 blankets with an estimated value of $1,500.

“This will go a long way to provide comfort and practical hope to our guests – to feel loved and safe,” Orth said. “We are beyond thankful – it has been such a joy to work with Lincoln South Rotary Club on this project.”