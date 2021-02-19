South Rotary Club donates household items to veterans

Lincoln South Rotary Club members did not let subzero temperatures stop them from donating goods to Heroes Into Homes on Monday, Feb. 15.

Club members learned about the organization's needs when a speaker representing Heroes Into Homes made a presentation during a club meeting.

Heroes Into Homes helps homeless veterans after they have secured housing by providing them with household items and staples. The organization also helps veterans move into their new homes. Heroes Into Homes relies on the community and partner organizations to support the veterans.

Lincoln South Rotary Club members donated new and gently used items such as crock pots, coffee makers, and baking and serving dishes. They also provided paper products such as toilet tissue and paper towels. With the funds donated by the club and members, the committee estimated the total value at $1,400.

There is a continual need for donations. When veterans move on, they are able to take those items with them, and items are then needed for the next tenant.

The Lincoln South Rotary Club’s committee members collected donated items in the snow and delivered them to the Heroes Into Homes warehouse in subzero weather.