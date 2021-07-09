South Rotary celebrates successes, looks to next year

During the annual Changing of the Guard meeting on June 25, Dave Dietz, 2020-21 Lincoln South Rotary president, reviewed the past year (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021), and DeEtta Vrana, 2021-22 president, introduced the focus for the next Rotary Year.

“This was a year of surprises and challenges,” said Dietz, pointing out that the ideas and goals he had hoped the club would accomplish during the Rotary year did not happen as he had planned due to the pandemic.

The club transitioned from in-person meetings to a virtual format to continue to meet weekly. With the typical activities on hold, the club was hungry for ways to serve the community. Members learned of community needs from club presentations and local news stories, and found ways to help.

Learning that some sections of the trails system needed to be adopted, the club started regular cleanup, allowing members to provide service while social distancing.

Heroes Into Homes was another project that provided donated items and cash to help homeless veterans.

“That the club really got behind this project, even with the weather being very cold, gave me an early indication that our club would come together to accomplish service to the community,” said Dietz.