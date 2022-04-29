Sorority’s donation buys smoke detectors for deaf, hard of hearing

Gamma Delta Sorority used proceeds from a recent fundraiser to cover the cost of five smoke detectors for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The Lincoln women’s organization recently presented a $500 check to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station 12 to cover the purchase of five Lifetone HL smoke detectors. Captain Jared Fredrickson received the check on behalf of Station 12.

Any deaf or hard-of-hearing resident may inquire about receiving a device by calling the southeast Lincoln station at 402-441-8392. The offer applies to property owners and renters and includes on-site installation.

The sorority raised the funds by selling hotdog lunches in front of the Super Saver store in Edgewood. In the past, the sorority’s community service has included support of Friendship Home and Fresh Start.

Station 12 relocated to 4405 S. 84th St. in 2019. It was built along with station Nos. 10, 15 and 16 with funding from a tax increase approved by the citizens of Lincoln. Station 12 had been located at 84th and South streets, about 1.5 miles north of the current site.

Following the check presentation, sorority members toured the 3-year-old station.

