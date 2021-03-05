 Skip to main content
Sock drive to benefit homeless at People's City Mission
Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club families donated in a big way to the Realtors Association of Lincoln's ninth annual Sock Drive to benefit the People's City Mission.

Northeast Kiwanis donated 804 pairs of socks, and the Messiah Lutheran K-Kids Club (grade school) donated 380 pairs. But the St. John's Builders Club (middle school) led the way by donating 1,600 pairs of socks -- that's 16,000 warm toes!

The three clubs' donation of nearly 2,800 pairs of socks represented over 10% of the Realtors Association's overall goal.

Kiwanis International is a global service organization that includes service/leadership clubs for adults, young people in grade school, middle school, high school and college, and individuals with special needs.

