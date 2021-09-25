 Skip to main content
Sip Nebraska Festival returns to Haymarket Park
Sip Nebraska Festival returns to Haymarket Park

Sip Nebraska event returns to Haymarket Park

(At left, front to back) Kristin Unger of Omaha, Kylie Jones of West Des Moines and Sonny Eppenbach of Lincoln taste samples from SchillingBridge Winery and Microbrewery Oct. 3, 2020 at the Sip Nebraska event in Lincoln’s Haymarket Park. The annual outdoor tasting festival -- which celebrates locally produced wine, craft beer, cider and spirits -- returned to Haymarket Park on Friday and continues today, Sept. 25, from 1-10 p.m.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

The finest wines, craft beers and distilled spirits produced in Nebraska are once again being showcased at Sip Nebraska, which returned to Haymarket Park Friday and continues today, Sept. 25, from 1-10 p.m.

The event includes local bands, artisans, food vendors, tasting competitions and other activities. New entertainment this year includes Out Loud as tonight's headliner. Other local bands performing are DJ Tunes and Ro Hempel Music.

Sports fans can see today's best football games on the new stadium jumbo screen, including the Nebraska vs. Michigan State football game that kicks off at 6 p.m.

Sip Nebraska is again partnering with A Warmer Day by collecting gently used winter coats, gloves, mittens and scarves to be distributed to underprivileged Nebraska children and families. For complete details and tickets, visit sipnebraska.com and Sip Nebraska’s Facebook page.

