Sip Nebraska Festival returns to Haymarket Park

The finest wines, craft beers and distilled spirits produced in Nebraska are once again being showcased at Sip Nebraska, which returned to Haymarket Park Friday and continues today, Sept. 25, from 1-10 p.m.

The event includes local bands, artisans, food vendors, tasting competitions and other activities. New entertainment this year includes Out Loud as tonight's headliner. Other local bands performing are DJ Tunes and Ro Hempel Music.

Sports fans can see today's best football games on the new stadium jumbo screen, including the Nebraska vs. Michigan State football game that kicks off at 6 p.m.

Sip Nebraska is again partnering with A Warmer Day by collecting gently used winter coats, gloves, mittens and scarves to be distributed to underprivileged Nebraska children and families. For complete details and tickets, visit sipnebraska.com and Sip Nebraska’s Facebook page.

