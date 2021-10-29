 Skip to main content
‘Shop the Block’ to support local cancer patients Nov. 4-6
'Shop the Block' to support local cancer patients Nov. 4-6

  • Updated
Support local cancer patients when you “Shop the Block” Nov. 4-6 at local retailers around 70th and Pioneers Boulevard.

Each participating business will collect donations to support the Heartland Cancer Foundation (HCF), which assists local cancer patients in need of additional support during treatment.

This event will kick off Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-6 p.m.at Habitat, 4107 Pioneer Woods Dr., #112. There will be complimentary wine, appetizers, a chance to enter a drawing valued at over $1,000 and acoustic music performed by Jumpin’ Kate. The first 50 people who visit HCF’s booth will get a free shopping tote.

For a list of participating businesses and their specials, visit the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s Facebook page.

