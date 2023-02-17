The ninth annual Shoes for Miles collection drive is taking place through Feb. 28 in Lincoln.
Shoes collected this year will go to the Foster Care Closet of Nebraska. This organization is most in need of older boys’ and men’s shoes, size 13 youth to size 13 men’s. Keep the shoes in their original boxes, if possible, because this helps children feel a greater sense of dignity when choosing their outfits/shoes.
The Mill’s Telegraph and College View locations will serve as collection sites for the public to drop off shoe donations.
For more details, visit www.shoesformiles.org/donate.html.