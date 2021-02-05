Seniors Foundation leader brings fundraising expertise

“Gina’s vast knowledge of people and what they need now and in the future will serve the Seniors Foundation well,” added Dykeman-Schoening, who worked 30 years at Tabitha and is now employed at Bridge for Better Living.

“Hiring an executive director really boosts our profile,” she continued. “Gina has a successful history of building relationships and finding impactful resources to better the lives of those she serves.”

COVID-19 challenges

The financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic brought a mixed bag of news for the Seniors Foundation in 2020.

The annual Keystone Luncheon event – a key Seniors Foundation fundraising luncheon typically held in May at the Country Club of Lincoln – was a casualty of the public health crisis in 2020. That normally brought in about $15,000, said Dykeman-Schoening.

The upside: the loss was partially offset by $12,000 in federal funds for the Seniors Foundation via the CARES Act, which allocated $454 billion nationally to nonprofit organizations and businesses.