Seniors Foundation leader brings fundraising expertise

Gina Cotton’s new role as executive director of the Seniors Foundation is a “perfect fit,” says SF Board President Kristine Dykeman-Schoening.
The board president began her one-year stint last summer by recruiting Cotton to serve on the 15-member board, whose primary function is to help fund services provided by Aging Partners.
It wasn’t long before the board, which welcomed new members last July, was discussing a timely topic: filling the foundation’s vacant executive director position. The foundation had been run solely by the all-volunteer board since current Lincoln City Council member Tammy Ward resigned the SF administrative post in the fall of 2018 to run for public office.
The board didn’t have far to look: Cotton, a widely respected name in community fundraising and activism, expressed interest.
Cotton, who was development director for the Tabitha Foundation from 2015-18, proceeded to resign her SF board seat; she and the foundation then arrived at a contract agreement, effective in November 2020.
‘Great momentum’
With a catalyst/fundraising specialist now steering the ship, Dykeman-Schoening senses “great momentum” as the Seniors Foundation enters a crucial year of fundraising.
“It’s all about fundraising this year … it’s all hands on deck,” said Dykeman-Schoening, a former colleague of Cotton’s during their years at Tabitha. “There was a lot of focus during Tammy’s years as executive director about the Seniors Foundation’s work in the development of Victory Park. But the focus this year is fundraising.
“Gina’s vast knowledge of people and what they need now and in the future will serve the Seniors Foundation well,” added Dykeman-Schoening, who worked 30 years at Tabitha and is now employed at Bridge for Better Living.
“Hiring an executive director really boosts our profile,” she continued. “Gina has a successful history of building relationships and finding impactful resources to better the lives of those she serves.”
COVID-19 challenges
The financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic brought a mixed bag of news for the Seniors Foundation in 2020.
The annual Keystone Luncheon event – a key Seniors Foundation fundraising luncheon typically held in May at the Country Club of Lincoln – was a casualty of the public health crisis in 2020. That normally brought in about $15,000, said Dykeman-Schoening.
The upside: the loss was partially offset by $12,000 in federal funds for the Seniors Foundation via the CARES Act, which allocated $454 billion nationally to nonprofit organizations and businesses.
In addition, the annual Give To Lincoln Day, usually held in late May, had a record-breaking year overall in 2020 and was especially kind to the Seniors Foundation. It brought in $14,734 for SF, thanks to a combination of donors’ generosity and a $5,000 “match” from Lloyd Hinkley, a Seniors Foundation board member and key community supporter, and his wife, Donna.
2021 Keystone delayed
Cotton said last week that the Seniors Foundation voted in January to postpone the 2021 Keystone event originally scheduled for May, while hoping it can be held later this year.
“Hopefully, it will be a fall-season event this year, assuming health conditions improve to the extent that it can be held safely,” Cotton said. “At this point, it’s very hard to predict.”
Members of the Seniors Foundation board are:
Officers – Kristine Dykeman-Schoening, president; Denise Bulling, president-elect; Deb Kallhoff, secretary; Derek Meyer, treasurer; and John Croghan, past-president.
Board of Directors – Chuck Bacus, Chris Blomenberg, Becca Henry, Lloyd Hinkley, J Hoffman, Roger Lempke, Georgianne Mastera, David Myers, Joy Patten and Robin Szwanek.
Ex-officio members – Randy Jones, Aging Partners director; and Meldene Dorn, support staff.
“It’s an amazingly dedicated board,” said Cotton.