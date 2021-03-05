Security First Bank donates food and funds to Food Bank

Security First Bank, with help from customers and employees, collected over 2,900 food items to benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln through a “Feeding Hearts” food drive.

Overall, from Feb. 1-14, Security First collected canned goods and non-perishable food items at each of its 26 bank branch locations and 12 insurance offices in Nebraska and South Dakota.

“Food donations tend to fall off after the holiday rush, which makes February an opportune time to continue raising hunger awareness,” said Bart Peters, Security First Bank chief market officer in Lincoln. “Our hope is that our food drive efforts will continue to grow each year with the assistance of our employees and community members, and provide meaningful help to those in need.”

In addition to the food donations, Security First Bank made a $500 monetary donation in each of its 20 communities for a total of $10,000.

