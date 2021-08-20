SE Kiwanis' annual fundraising dinner Sept. 21

The Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club's annual fundraising dinner is set for Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.

Raising Cane's will prepare and Southeast Kiwanians will serve chicken fingers, sauce, coleslaw, garlic toast, cookies and beverages.

A Kiwanis Store will be open with opportunities to help support some of the many Southeast Kiwanis programs that serve Lincoln's youth.

Event tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12 and free for those 3 and under. They can be purchased from club members or at the door.

Take-out orders will also be available, and gluten-free dinners can be arranged in advance by calling 402-314-1410.

