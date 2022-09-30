Safe Quarters benefit for Friendship Home coming Oct. 9

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Safe Quarters, an event that raises awareness and funds for Friendship Home, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, Friendship Home will host its first live event in three years. Hundreds of volunteers will canvass our community, spreading awareness and asking for support.

To learn more or to sign up to help, go to www.friendshiphome.org. If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, call Friendship Home’s crisis line at 402-437-9302 anytime day or night.