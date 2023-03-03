Juggler Kent Steen, a Lincoln Community Playhouse board member, performed for hundreds of guests at Russ's Wine and Food Experience Feb. 24 at Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln. The event, which offers wine and food samples to guests at multiple booths among other activities, returned after a three-year absence brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Russ's Market sponsors and coordinates the event, which has raised over $400,000 for the Playhouse in 13 years. Forty Playhouse volunteers helped at the event. Watch for more details and photos in the April L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Sunday, March 26.