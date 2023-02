Russ’s Wine and Food Experience, a fundraiser for the Lincoln Community Playhouse, will return Friday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 1040 P St.

In addition to Main Ballroom tickets, a limited number of Reserve Room tickets, which grant access to an additional tier of wines to sample and an exclusive buffet provided by Russ’s Market, are available.

More information and tickets are available at the Playhouse or at https://bit.ly/3WasNSt.