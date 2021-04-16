Runza raises over $40K for child hunger initiative

Runza restaurants conducted the fourth annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser on Tuesday, April 13. The $40,139 raised from all locations will benefit hunger and food insecurity-related efforts in each Runza community.

In Lincoln, funds will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln's child hunger programs.

In the Runza restaurants' service region, one in six children may not know when or where his/her next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations, and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National.

Runza Restaurants operates and franchises 87 restaurants in Nebraska (82), Colorado (Longmont and Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda and Council Bluffs) and Kansas (Lawrence).

