Runza raises over $37K for child hunger initiative

On Tuesday, April 5, Runza restaurants conducted the fifth annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser. The $37,584.28 raised from all locations will benefit hunger and food insecurity-related efforts in each Runza community.

In Lincoln, funds will benefit Food Bank of Lincoln child hunger programs.

In Runza's four-state region, one in six children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations, and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” stated Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the food industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0