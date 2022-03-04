Run for the Bridges set for March 12

The 11th annual Run for the Bridges fundraiser to replace and repair Wilderness Park bridges is set for Saturday, March 12, with staggered start times beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the South 14th Street trailhead at Wilderness Park.

The Great Plains Trails Network and Lincoln Parks Foundation, with help from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation department, fund the improvements being implemented in Wilderness Park.

Recently completed projects are the Saltillo Bridge and Cardwell Branch Bridge, and several other projects are in the works to connect Wilderness Park trails, said Rosina Paolini, Run for the Bridges event organizer.

The Rock Island Connector Project will connect the Rock Island/Jamaica North trail to Wilderness Park and reconnect a major north/south trail with a much-needed bridge, Paolini said. Other projects to be completed include rehabilitation of the Fitness Loop and drainage work near the Saltillo trailhead.

“Thanks to grants, matching funds and city funds, we will again have a bridge over Salt Creek in the middle of Wilderness Park,” Paolini said. “Building bridges, connecting trails and building community is our path for Run for the Bridges.”

The event is made possible by volunteers, participants and sponsors including Complete Family Dermatology, Lincoln Running Company, Eagle Printing and Sign, RBC Wealth Management, Moose’s Tooth/Cycle Works, Open Harvest, Leon’s Gourmet Grocers, Screen Ink, Butterfly Bakery and Ivanna Cone.

To sign up to participate in Run for the Bridges, go to getmeregistered.com (type Run for the Bridges in the Search box). Participants will pick up packets Friday, March 11, from 4-6 p.m. at Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0