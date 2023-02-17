The 12th annual Run for the Bridges event that raises funds to help make improvements in Wilderness Park will begin at 9:30 a.m. with staggered start times on Saturday, March 11, at the Saltillo Trailhead, 26th and Saltillo Road. Backup parking is available at the Jayne Snyder trailhead at 25th and Saltillo Road.

Run for the Bridges partners with the Lincoln Parks Foundation with help from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to fund improvements implemented at Wilderness Park.

According to Rosina Paolini, event founder and coordinator, completed projects include Saltillo Trailhead drainage and the Saltillo Bridge, Cardwell Branch Bridge and Pioneers Boulevard Bridge.

Several projects are in the works to connect Wilderness Park, Paolini said.

“The Rock Island Connector Project will connect the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails to Wilderness Park and reconnect a major north-south trail with a much-needed Hinterlands Bridge, which will only be replaced if sufficient funds are available,” she said. “Trail users have expressed that the Hinterlands Bridge replacement is a priority.”

Other projects to be completed include rehabilitation of the Fitness Loop and the Old Cheney Suspension Bridge.

“Thanks to grants, matching funds and city funds, we will again have a bridge over Salt Creek in the middle of Wilderness Park,” Paolini said. “Thanks to all who are fundraising for the important projects in Wilderness Park.”

Paolini also expressed gratitude for Run for the Bridges event sponsors: Complete Family Dermatology, RBC Wealth Management, Lincoln Running Company, Eagle Printing and Sign, Moose’s Tooth/Cycle Works, Open Harvest, Leon’s Gourmet Grocers, Screen Ink, Butterfly Bakery, Relish Lunch and Catering, and Ivanna Cone.

“Building bridges, connecting trails and building community is our path for Run for the Bridges,” Paolini said. “It is our aim to support the sanctity of Wilderness Park while building bridges.”

To sign up for Run for the Bridges, go to www.getmeregistered.com. Participants will pick up packets at Cycle Works on Friday, March 10, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.