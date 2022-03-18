 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Run for the Bridges raises $3,200 for Wilderness Park

(From left) Aksel Nelsen, Bo Bryson and Sean Swihart cross the north bridge at Wilderness Park Saturday, March 12, during the 11th annual Run for the Bridges fundraiser. The event raised $3,200 to help fund bridge repairs and replacements at Wilderness Park. The check will be donated to the Lincoln Community Foundation, designated for Wilderness Park on Give to Lincoln Day to match the donation amount. In addition to Run for the Bridges funds which include donations from several sponsors, bridge projects at Wilderness Park are completed with matching funds from the city, grants and Great Plains Trails Network funding. Event coordinator Rosina Paolini said that 110 people participated in Run for the Bridges, including some families and a few dogs. Watch for more details and photos in the May L Magazine, which will be distributed April 28.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

