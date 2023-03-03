While much of the current news from Ukraine involves the conflict in the eastern part of the country where Russia continues to attempt a takeover, the long-term future of the country is pretty much out of the news but nevertheless very real in orphanages in western Ukraine.

Thousands of children are housed in orphanages in western Ukraine, having lost parents and other family members to the war. However, Rotarians in Poland recognize that it is the children in those orphanages who will help foster a promising future for their country. So they are making regular visits with vans loaded with food, sleeping bags, warm clothing and even generators.

The effort is coordinated by Rotarian Piotr Jankowski, district governor of Rotary in Poland, and Janus Lisiecki, Rotary Club of Wolsztyn, Poland. Just a few days ago, they loaded vans with supplies, some of which were purchased with funds from Rotary members in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This humanitarian effort is a demonstration of the power of networking and working together, which is at the very foundation of Rotary.

Nearly a year ago, as the invasion by Russia caused many people in Ukraine to flee to Poland, Barbara Bartle of Lincoln headed to Poland on a life-altering trip to help the people of Poland welcome the influx of refugees. Bartle is governor of 39 Rotary Clubs in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. She answered the call from fellow Rotarian Steve Glenn, as he used his connections to secure rooms in a hotel in Warsaw so refugees would have a place to get a good night’s sleep, a warm shower and a good meal following harrowing days of escape from the war.

“It was during that week in Poland that I met my counterpart, Piotr Jankowski, and learned of his work to unite Rotarians across Poland to help orphans,” said Bartle. “I was so touched that when I returned to Nebraska, I launched a campaign to raise money to help with this effort.” Rotary members from the clubs in District 5650 contributed $10,000 to help purchase supplies for the orphanages.

“We transmitted our donations to Rotary in Poland, and they in turn purchased the supplies and drove their vans into Ukraine,” Bartle added.

As the Polish Rotarians prepared for their drive into Ukraine, Bartle sent this message via email:

You and the Rotarians in your clubs are in my heart at the turnstile of a second year of war in Ukraine. Your district has inspired us with your compassion and incredibly hard work to bring lifesaving supplies, equipment and warmth to the people in Ukraine. We will never forget the impact and sacrifice that you are making for the rest of the world. You are people of action putting love into action.

We stand with you on this anniversary with our prayers for peace, love and understanding.

Gratefully, Barbara

When Jankowski was asked about his involvement and leadership in this effort, he said, “We cannot change the whole world as Rotary, but we can change the world for children and mothers. Rotary clubs in the United States, United Kingdom and throughout the world have helped in so many ways, raising money for ambulances, sending medical supplies and supporting our supply trips to orphanages. I feel great support from Rotary members. They don’t ask questions, they just want to help.

“I get emotional each time I tell the story,” he added. “It brings to mind the pictures of the boys and girls we’re helping.”

Nearly 50,000 Rotary clubs are located in more than 200 countries throughout the world. Members volunteer for projects in their local communities, connect regionally to make a positive impact and join forces internationally to serve mankind wherever they are located.

The Rotary International Foundation has awarded nearly $15 million in disaster response grants to more than 270 districts throughout the world. In addition to projects such as this one helping orphans in war-torn Ukraine, Rotarians have risen to the call for humanitarian relief in Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes. If you’d like to know more about Rotary and find a club near you, visit https://rotarydistrict5650.org/.