Recycle Holiday Lights Drive sets another record

The results are in, and the eighth annual Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive has broken last year's record-breaking total by 442 pounds.

"This drive was a success due to our many wonderful sponsors," said Angie Alesio, drive coordinator. "The donations poured in, and volunteers were kept busy since Nov. 15th."

This year's results included 16,003 pounds of recycled materials and $8,106.17 raised. The funds were distributed as follows: 50% to Eastridge Elementary PTO, 25% to the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program, and 25% to the Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm.

Scrap Central Inc. committed to match funds raised to Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm and the LPS Science Focus Program.

All of the donations in Omaha went directly to Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm. Those numbers are included in the final results:

Eastridge Elementary PTO: $2,505.13

LPS Science Focus Program: $2,505.12

Operation Warm: $3,095.92

In eight years, 80,003 pounds have been recycled and $30,106.17 raised by the Recycle Holiday Lights Drive, Alesio said.