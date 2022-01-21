Recycle Holiday Lights Drive raises over $6.2K

The final load from the ninth annual Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive was transported to Scrap Central in Omaha Monday, and this year's numbers are in: 11,077 total pounds collected and $6,274.80 raised for three organizations.
"We are thrilled with these numbers diverted from local landfills," said Angie Alesio, drive coordinator. "Our community continues to be passionate about recycling and this specific drive with the opportunity to recycle a specific material that is not accepted curbside."
The funds were distributed as follows:
Eastridge Elementary School PTO: $1,844 (50% of funds raised in Lincoln);
Science Focus Program-LPS Booster Club: $$1,844 (25% of funds raised in Lincoln: $922, which Scrap Central matched); and
Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm: $2,586.80 (25% of funds raised in Lincoln: $922, which Scrap Central matched, plus additional funds from 1,857 pounds recycled in Omaha. Those Omaha donations are from HDR, Duchesne Academy and local public donations dropped off at Scrap Central.
In nine years, 91,080 pounds have been recycled and $36,380.97 raised by the Recycle Holiday Lights Drive, Alesio said.
"Our goal for the 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive is to surpass 100,000 pounds total since launching the drive in 2013," she added. "The drive is only possible with a fabulous committee collecting donations over a three-month period, and our sponsors are so appreciated."
This year's sponsors included Scrap Central, the Neighborhood Extra, KZUM, City of Lincoln, Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful, Eastridge Elementary PTO, 10/11 Cares, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, KLKN-TV, Red Rebel Media, Science Focus Program-LPS Booster Club, Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability, Mayflower, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
"Scrap Central looks forward to the holiday lights drive every year,” said Alicia Millard, vice president of business development for Scrap Central. “The success of this community-driven partnership continues to exceed our expectations. We thank all the sponsors and volunteers whose collaborative efforts make this recycling event possible."
Annual Community Recycle Event coming this spring
Up next is the Annual Community Recycle Event, which will take place in person Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. Funds raised from this spring recycling event will be split between Eastridge Elementary PTO and the Science Focus Program-LPS Booster Club. Details on materials accepted at this event will be shared in a future Neighborhood Extra.