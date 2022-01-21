Recycle Holiday Lights Drive raises over $6.2K

"Our goal for the 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive is to surpass 100,000 pounds total since launching the drive in 2013," she added. "The drive is only possible with a fabulous committee collecting donations over a three-month period, and our sponsors are so appreciated."

This year's sponsors included Scrap Central, the Neighborhood Extra, KZUM, City of Lincoln, Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful, Eastridge Elementary PTO, 10/11 Cares, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, KLKN-TV, Red Rebel Media, Science Focus Program-LPS Booster Club, Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability, Mayflower, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

"Scrap Central looks forward to the holiday lights drive every year,” said Alicia Millard, vice president of business development for Scrap Central. “The success of this community-driven partnership continues to exceed our expectations. We thank all the sponsors and volunteers whose collaborative efforts make this recycling event possible."

Annual Community Recycle Event coming this spring