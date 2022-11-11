Recycle Holiday Lights Drive launches Tuesday

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive will launch Tuesday, Nov. 15, and continue through Jan. 10.

“We are hoping to hit 100,000 pounds combined in our 10th year,” said Angie Alesio, event chair.

Scrap Central Inc. will increase the price paid per pound from 40 cents to 50 cents per pound. “This is the highest amount ever paid,” Alesio said.

Proceeds will be divided equally between the Eastridge Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club.

Lights can be in working or non-working condition. Extension cords and insulated wires will also be accepted.

Lights attached to garland and wreaths should be placed in totes next to the collection bins.

No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash will be accepted.

Collection bins will be at all Lincoln fire stations, excluding station 8 at South 17th and Van Dorn streets due to renovation.

Two large collection containers will be at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St., and the Science Focus Program at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, as well as in the zoo’s overflow lot south of A Street.

If you have questions, contact Angie Alesio at angiealesio@icloud.com.