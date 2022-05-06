Record number of nonprofits registered for Give to Lincoln Day

A record total of 479 local charities have registered for Lincoln’s 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day, scheduled for Thursday, May 26.

Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), this giving day is an online event that encourages donations to support the local nonprofits and causes people care about.

Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund, based on its percentage of total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including presenting sponsor West Gate Bank.

Last year’s event raised nearly $8 million for 456 local nonprofits. The event has raised more than $40 million for local nonprofits in its 10-year history.

“On Give to Lincoln Day, anyone and everyone can be a philanthropist,” said LCF President Alec Gorynski. “Lincoln’s one big day of giving represents what makes our community special – neighbors coming together year after year to break records and support the nonprofits that add so much to our quality of life.”

Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. Donations must be made before 11:59 p.m. May 26 to count toward the giving day and the match fund. The minimum donation is $10 per charity.

Gifts may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE, 68508 if postmarked by May 18. Donors may also drop off donations between now and May 26 at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches in the lobby or the commercial drop drawers. Visit https://westgate.bank/locations for lobby hours.

On May 26, donation totals can be viewed throughout the day at GiveToLincoln.com.

In addition to presenting sponsor West Gate Bank, other sponsors include: ABC Electric, Assurity Life Insurance Co., Bill and Marilyn Cintani, Cornhusker Bank, Davis Design, the family of Alfred A. Duteau, Bob and Jan FitzSimmons, HBE Becker Meyer Love, KidGlov, Mail Management Services, William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak, Olsson, Pepsi Cola of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank, Runza National, Joe W. and Ruth K. Seacrest Fund, Tom and Lisa Smith, Talent Plus, Mark H. Tallman, Bill and Mae Whitmer Family Fund and WRK Family Foundation.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $195 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

