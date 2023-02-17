Every year, the Realtors Association of Lincoln coordinates a sock drive to benefit the People’s City Mission and provide those in need in our community with warm socks. In 2022, Realtors surpassed their goal and collected 24,154 pairs of socks. This year, they hope to collect even more.

Collection continues through Feb. 28. Current drop-off sites are: Avid Realty, HOME Real Estate, Nebraska Realty, Giving Realty, RE/MAX Concepts, Woods Bros Realty, HomeServices of Nebraska, Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, Peoples Mortgage Company-Lincoln, Stewart Title, West Gate Bank, Habitat ReStore Lincoln, St. John’s and Mickle Builders Clubs, and Wysong Elementary School.

In addition to new socks, donations can include single socks and holey socks that can be recycled.

The Realtors Association of Lincoln’s Facebook post lists drop-off sites plus links for financial donations (all money collected will be used to purchase socks from Scheels) and purchasing socks online.

For information about the People’s City Mission, visit www.pcmlincoln.org.