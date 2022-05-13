Raising Cane’s and SE Kiwanis partner to serve youth

After a two-year break, the Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club will offer its annual fundraising dinner from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.

Sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the dinner will include three chicken fingers, Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, Texas toast, cookie and beverage.

Now in its 12th year, this event is one of Southeast Kiwanis’s fundraisers to support projects that aid local children. Some beneficiaries of the club’s activities include the Food Bank of Lincoln backpack program, Nebraska Boys State and Girls State, Visionary Youth and Food Fort. Additional projects provide books to preschool students in two Lincoln Public Schools.

A unique feature of this year’s dinner will be the Kiwanis Store. At the K-Store, attendees can purchase, at a discount, items donated by local vendors and sponsorships of some of the club’s service projects.

Tickets to the dinner are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children under 4 attend free. A bonus this year is a BOGO offer from the downtown Cane’s. Tickets can be purchased from any Southeast Kiwanis member or at the door. Eat in or take out. With prior arrangements by calling 402-314-1410, gluten-friendly meals are offered.

Visit the Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Facebook page for more information about the club. Interested individuals are invited to visit the club at its meeting at The Garage, 48th and Highway 2, from noon to 1 p.m. any Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0