Quilting for Ukraine

A casual conversation over lunch at her Rotary club in Lincoln turned into an international quilting project that raised $27,000 to help the people of Ukraine.

“I was talking with Dean Settle and Mailani Veney at our meeting back in March,” said Leslie Levy, executive director of the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln. “Russia had just invaded Ukraine, and our club was talking about how we could help. Dean, a member of the Friends of the IQM, asked if we had any quilts from Ukraine that we could put on display.”

Later that day, Levy returned to the museum and talked with Dr. Marin Hanson, the curator of international collections. The answer was unfortunately “no,” followed by a quick idea of putting together a Quilt Challenge.

“We had just completed a Quilt Challenge, which called for quilters around the world submitting quilted blocks depicting a scene related to a theme,” said Levy. The concept had been tested, the processes were in place and the idea took shape.

“As Marin and I talked, we thought that a Quilt Challenge focused on a Ukraine theme would be a great way to raise some money for Ukraine,” Levy added. Within a week, the IQM staff had prepared a webpage, established a few rules, shared the idea with colleagues across the country and at Levy’s Rotary Club, and the Ukraine Quilt Challenge took off.

The IQM and Rotary 14 shared details about the challenge on websites and social media, and eventually quilters in 20 states, including dozens from California, Washington and New York, began to design and make their quilts. There were even quilt blocks designed and prepared by participants in Japan, Australia and Europe.

Ultimately 219 blocks, 16-by-16 inches each, were submitted to the IQM by the May 30 deadline.

“If you think of it,” said Levy, “designing, finding the materials and making a quilt block in just 60 days is incredible.” There were quilt blocks depicting the Ukraine blue and yellow flag colors, of sunflowers, the country’s national flower, some touching on the violence of war and others on the healing of human interaction.

Next came the online auction June 8-10. All 219 blocks went up for sale. Again, the IQM and Rotary folks promoted the fundraising activity, and as a result bids came in from 38 states. More than 315 people were bidding on the blocks, placing more than 1,500 bids during the three-day online auction.

“I thought we’d be doing good to raise $5,000,” said Levy. “But as the hours ticked by during the auction, as people saw the incredible designs that were submitted, we eventually raised $27,000.”

Once the blocks have been shipped to the auction bid winners, a check will be sent to the Rotary International Foundation for emergency relief in Ukraine.

Seventy of the Ukraine quilt blocks have been put on display at the IQM, 33rd and Holdrege streets, and can be seen through July 1. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

A simple question related to something happening in another part of the world generated a flurry of activity, not only in Lincoln but in homes around the world – a heartwarming story of people coming together to help one another. It’s an illustration of the power of working together and connecting with people outside our normal circles – something that is needed in our divided world.

The International Quilt Museum is home to the world’s largest publicly held quilt collection with objects from more than 65 countries. The International Quilt Study Center was established in 1997 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when Ardis and Robert James of Nebraska donated nearly 1,000 quilts to the University.

Leslie Levy is a member of Rotary 14, one of the world’s largest and oldest Rotary clubs. She has a history with Rotary dating back to her teen years when she was a Rotary scholar studying in Japan. She’s been head of the IQM since 2014.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0