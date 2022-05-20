Prairie to Prairie run/cycling event set for Sunday

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Prairie to Prairie run and cycling event from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 22.

The event includes a 5K run at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., a 15-mile bike ride to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton, followed by a second 5K run at the Audubon Center.

Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. today, May 21, at getmeregistered.com. Participants may enter as an individual for $40, or in two-person teams for $50. The public may also donate or volunteer at the event website. The event benefits the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch project.

The event is presented by the Parks and Recreation Department, the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

Sponsors include the Lincoln Running Company, Monkey Wrench Cycles, Spine and Sports Chiropractic, Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy and Liz Lange Consulting. Food and drink vendors include Porkccentric, Rutabagas and Code Beer Co. Music will be performed by the Toasted Ponies.

Pioneers Park and roads within the park will remain open throughout the event, and the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center will be closed. Cyclists will ride on roads and follow all traffic rules. All routes will have monitors present to assure the correct turns are taken. Route information is available online. Vehicles can expect minor delays.

For more information on the event, contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7895 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: Prairie to Prairie). For more information on the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch project, visit PrairieCorridor.org.

For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0