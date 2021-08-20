Poker Run raises $12K for Magnussen family

United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Lincoln Council 104 hosted its sixth annual Poker Run on July 31 as a fundraiser for the family of Jacob Magnussen of Lincoln.

Nearly $12,000 was raised via registrations, a 50/50 raffle, monetary donations and a silent auction. A highlight of the event was Jacob’s ride in a retired Fremont fire truck. Funds raised from the Poker Run will help defray family medical costs. A check was presented to the family by members of the Lincoln Council 104 on Aug. 17.

Since its inception in 1888, the United Commercial Travelers Fraternal Organization has been involved in local communities all over the nation. Members of the Lincoln Council actively support the Lincoln Food Bank, children of the People's City Mission and the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing, in addition to sponsoring an annual Poker Run to help a family with a child facing medical challenges.

More information about the Lincoln Council can be found on its Facebook page: United Commercial Travelers Lincoln Council 104.

