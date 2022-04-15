Players’ TeamMates Birthday Challenge meets goal

In 1991, Nancy and Coach Tom Osborne co-founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program. It began with 22 football players raising their hands and agreeing to volunteer one hour once a week in a Lincoln Public School. Thirty years later, it has grown to 184 chapters with more than 10,000 matches in a five-state region (Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Wyoming).

As the TeamMates mentoring program celebrated its 30th anniversary, former coach Tom Osborne’s players, led by co-captains Doug Glaser (offensive tackle, 1987-89) and Zach Wiegert (offensive tackle, 1991-94) issued a Players’ Birthday Challenge. They challenged friends, family and peers to donate $85 or $850 to TeamMates.org in honor of Osborne’s 85th birthday on Feb. 23, 2022.

The challenge was a success as to date, $172,871.35 has been given in his honor. Co-founders Tom and Nancy Osborne are grateful for the grassroots effort to help sustain TeamMates for the next 30 years.

“Thank you everyone for helping us meet our goal of $85,000 in honor of my birthday and TeamMates’ 30th anniversary,” former coach Osborne said. “And many thanks to Zach Wiegert and Goldenrod Companies for matching our goal.”

The birthday challenge was part of a players’ campaign that is seeking to raise $3 million by June 30. Husker Nation and TeamMates fans can still give to the Players’ Campaign or Birthday Challenge by going to TeamMates.org and donating to the TeamMates Players’ Challenge.

