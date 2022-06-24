Picture time at the zoo

A giraffe stretches its neck and tongue to try to reach lettuce held up by Liza Young (left) and Emily Anderson while other visitors at right shoot photos with their cellphones June 18 during the Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, which drew 1,000 attendees. The event included craft beers and ciders, live music by Flannel Channel, brats and burgers, animal encounters led by zoo personnel, after-hours viewing of the zoo's 400-plus animals and a raffle drawing for prizes. If you missed the first one, no worries, the zoo has scheduled four more Brews at the Zoo events. Additional dates and bands that will perform are July 16 (The 402), July 30 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal), Aug. 20 (The Wildwoods) and Sept. 10 (AM/FM). All funds raised help care for the zoo's animals. For tickets and more details, go to LincolnZoo.org, and for updates visit the zoo's Facebook page. The July L Magazine was already at the printer before the June 18 event, but watch for more details and additional photos of Brews at the Zoo in the August L Magazine, which will be distributed July 28.