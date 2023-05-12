Preserving the Pershing mural is not just about fundraising and historic research. There are hours of detailed planning, backbreaking work and complicated construction involved in the restoration process.

Consider your typical high school basketball court. Increase the size by 30%, turn it on its edge, and cut it into 763,000 pieces. Then consider the effort needed to clean off 50 years of grime and the old grout to reassemble the pieces in the same order, 10 feet above the ground, in a way that preserves it for another 100 years.

“Our small but dedicated committee of volunteer problem solvers is dedicated to restoring and reinstalling this beautiful, iconic Nebraska artifact in historic Wyuka Park,” said Liz Shea-McCoy, project chair. “While our team is working on the reinstallation plan, we need to begin raising funds from Nebraskans to support the ‘Phase 2 – Reinstallation’ to finish the project.”

The committee, along with fiscal sponsor Nebraska State Historical Society, is launching Phase 2 fundraising this month.

“Our goal is $3.1 million over the next several months from a variety of sources,” said Shea-McCoy. Starting with May’s “Give to Lincoln Day” program, the Liz Shea-McCoy Foundation for the Arts and the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation are both collecting donations digitally at https://givetolincoln.com or by check mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation (note Pershing Mural Project in the memo line). Shea-McCoy is also seeking support from the state, historical donors, and institutions that support projects advancing Nebraska education, history and art.

“It is a big ask,” Shea-McCoy said. “But it’s a huge work of art – in a big venue – for the benefit of a big state populated by generous people. We feel strongly that we can do this based upon the rapid response, in 2022, of almost 1,000 donors to the Phase 1 - Mural Rescue appeal.”

Shea-McCoy said she feels especially blessed by the new and special collaboration with the Wyuka Board of Trustees to reinstall the mural at Wyuka Park.

“The Wyuka board members feel the mural site is an important element in their Wyuka Park reconstruction project,” Shea-McCoy shared. “This long-term vision puts a sharp focus on the need for long-term durability. Our decisions now carefully consider the requirement to design for 100 years of high visibility, low maintenance, long-term access and public enjoyment.”

3 generations of Pershing mural caregivers

Currently, the one-inch square tiles, basic elements of the mural, rest in a warehouse, organized in an indexed, two-ton “club sandwich” of plywood and tile. The “mural sandwich,” undisturbed since August, will be reopened by the restoration team one slice at a time as the restoration work begins.

“This is kind of a thrill,” said Randy Trobee, chief of the tile restoration process. “My 83-year-old dad, Bob Trobee, along with one other guy (who at that time worked for Cornhusker Tile) was asked in the ’70s by the City of Lincoln to regrout the entire mural, filling in the spaces which had deteriorated due to extremes of temperature and humidity. When touching the tiles today, I realize I am a third-generation mural caregiver – part of a long line of dedicated artists and artisans who care for the mural and what it represents.”

According to Trobee, “The plan is for four of us, working as a team, to use bench top sanders to individually clean each tile. I estimate that it will take about 30 seconds to clean 1 tile, 1 ½ hours to clean 1 square foot (144 tiles) … and about 8,400 hours of work to clean the entire mural.”

Organizers of the “Save the Mural Project” feel the work needed to restore the mural is an important effort, because the artwork connects five generations of memories and experiences to the next five generations of Nebraskans on a unique graphic representation of Nebraska’s geography and history.

“It is subtle, nuanced and impressive in scope,” said Shea-McCoy. “It is not like a novel, but more like a digital tapestry requiring observation, reflection and recollection to appreciate. Every time you see a particular section, your brain engages and thinks about what the artist was trying to say.”

Father-daughter team leading reinstallation effort

The engineers and contractors engaged in the reinstallation are intrigued by the complexity of the task. Mike and Michelle McCullough are the contracting and architectural father-daughter team leading the reinstallation effort.

“You have to admire the strength and durability of the original design,” said Mike McCullough, project contractor. “To hang on the side of that building for so long with virtually no problems is amazing. But moving and reinstalling it is like building a lighthouse alongside an ocean … it looks easy, but it will have a lot of natural forces pushing on it every hour of every day. Because the mural will be free-standing in Wyuka Park, a lot of concrete and steel are required in the new framework design so many future generations can enjoy this artwork.”

Michelle McCullough, who is the “dream-catching” architect for the reinstallation design, said, “The new site at Wyuka is a beautiful fit for this historic art piece. Our team of design engineers have the unique challenge of developing an environment that blends the organic nature of the park with the technical structural demands of a mural this size. The new home will further highlight the mural’s Nebraska themes from Wyuka’s already rich, local park history to the use of native plantings and limestone in the surrounding landscape design.”

The committee will have several engineering companies engaged to consult on the project. The engineers will plan, test and supervise 120 vertical feet of physical structures supporting the reinstallation – from 60 feet below the surface to 60 feet above the ground. The mural’s new framework must stoically perform under the cumulative effects of Nebraska wind, snow, sun and temperatures for another 100 years.

“It is a big technical challenge,” said Shea-McCoy, “but we have the best minds in the state working on the team.”

Public invited to see proposed new site for the mural

To see the groundwork for this project, the public is invited to historic Wyuka Park and Cemetery over the Memorial Day holiday weekend (May 27-29) to see the new home proposed for the Pershing mural. White-flagged stakes will outline the proposed location of the mural, and Wyuka volunteers will be on hand with more information and provide resources for donations or questions.

“We hope many will visit Wyuka during the Memorial Day weekend and see the proposed site for the Pershing mural, and see why we are so excited about the site, the plan and the natural beauty of Wyuka Park,” said Shea-McCoy.