This dramatic photograph appeared on the front page of the Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 7, showing the demolition of the Pershing Center underway in downtown Lincoln.

What is miraculous is the absence of the iconic Pershing mural, thanks to the intervention of thousands of Nebraskans. It was rescued before the wrecking ball arrived. The mural is now safely located in a Lincoln warehouse, undergoing a precise piece-by-piece restoration.

"It was not easy getting to this point in the process," said Liz Shea-McCoy, chair of the Pershing Mural Preservation Committee. "Volunteers and donors worked tirelessly to save the historic Pershing mural by first raising $850,000 in four short months to fund the careful removal of the 140- by 38-foot artwork from the front of the Pershing Center."

The indexed 4- by 8-foot sections were successfully stored in a warehouse thanks to the community’s support of the rescue fundraising (phase 1).

Current fundraising needs

The committee’s current focus is raising funds to pay for the restoration (phase 2) and reinstallation (phase 3) within historic Wyuka Park (Lincoln’s first park established in 1867) in 2024.

The committee’s immediate need is to raise an additional $170,000 to obtain a $250,000 matching grant. If successful, combined with the $500,000 already donated, $1 million would be reached toward the $3.1 million goal.

"What I am hoping is that every Nebraskan who contributed to rescue (phase 1), and every Nebraskan who has reflected on the wonder of this project, will take a moment to help us meet the match and send a contribution of any size to the Pershing Mural Project at the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (the fiscal sponsor for tax-deductible donations)," Shea-McCoy said.

To make an online donation, go to www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/. Donations by check should be mailed to: Lincoln Community Foundation, 1201 Lincoln Mall, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508 (note “Pershing Mural” on the memo line of your check).

"We promise every dollar of your contribution will go to restoring and erecting the mural and establishing an endowment for the mural’s future maintenance," Shea-McCoy said. "This remarkable artwork, one of the world’s largest, will be treasured by current and future generations of Lincolnites and all Nebraskans.

"I am most grateful for your serious consideration of this request," she continued. "With your help, and the help of thousands of Nebraskans who played and enjoyed their memorable experiences at Pershing, and the thousands more who anticipate the reinstallation in a fabulous new framework – we can do this!"

The mural team is currently in the restoration phase. Using modern 3-D technology, drone footage and good old-fashioned elbow grease, the team is cleaning, restoring and realigning each tile in precise 12- by 12-foot reinstallation grids.

“The work is delicate and time-consuming,” said Michelle McCullough, project architect. “But we have the plan, the time and the tools to reinstall one of the world’s largest artworks into a beautifully landscaped frame.”

Direct questions to Liz Shea-McCoy at 402-430-5923 or lizwshea@gmail.com.