David Manzanares instructs young Jawane Jalal during a community mural project at the first-ever People's Parking Lot Party, a music festival and fundraiser, Aug. 12 at the Center for People, 2901 N. 27th St. The event celebrated the nonprofit's 20th anniversary and launched a new era with plans to change its food distribution format to a grocery store model named after the Center's founder, Beatty Brasch, in addition to other new projects rooted in workforce development. The celebration welcomed 350 people and 45 community volunteers who joined staff and board members to coordinate the event. Other activities included live music, local food, a beer garden and sharing of "fun facts" about the center by board members and host DeWayne Taylor. Watch for more details and photos in the October L Magazine, which will be distributed in September.