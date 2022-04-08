People's City Mission hosting diaper drive for Ukraine

The People's City Mission is teaming up with Convoy of Hope to collect much-needed diapers and baby wipes to the people of Ukraine today through April 22.

Convoy of Hope is a large international relief agency with warehouses in Poland and distribution centers in Ukraine. The People's City Mission has an ongoing relationship with Convoy of Hope. For the last several years, COH has been donating bulk items to the Mission's Help Center that have been given to struggling people in our community.

"We think this is a good time to reciprocate!" said Mission spokesperson Erin Rodriquez. "They are sending a truck to Lincoln on April 22 to pick up whatever amount of diapers and baby wipes we can collect from our community. So we are making a plea for people to go out and purchase a box of diapers or baby wipes and bring them to our Help Center at 6800 P St. (behind East Park Theaters), or at the Mission's shelter at 110 Q St."

You can also buy diapers and baby wipes from the People's City Mission Wish List on Amazon.com. A link to that list can be found at the bottom of the pcmlincoln.org home page, and purchases will be sent directly to the Mission for this drive.

"This is a wonderful chance to help some women and small children going through some very horrific situations right now," Rodriguez said.

