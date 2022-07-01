 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Patriot Pete’s Fireworks gives back to the local community

  • 0

Patriot Pete’s Fireworks, a Lincoln-based fireworks retailer, recently announced that its contributions to local nonprofit organizations exceed $300,000.

Since its inception in 2017, Patriot Pete’s Fireworks has funded local nonprofit organizations in the amount of $314,518 as a result of fireworks sales in Lincoln and surrounding areas. Every Patriot Pete’s location contributes a portion of its sales to local organizations. These contributions help fund general operations and special programs for local nonprofits.

Patriot Pete’s is operating 14 fireworks locations this year, including 12 in Lincoln, one in Eagle and a new location in Plattsmouth.

For more information on Patriot Pete’s Fireworks locations and its nonprofit partners, go to patriotpetes.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News