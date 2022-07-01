Patriot Pete’s Fireworks gives back to the local community

Patriot Pete’s Fireworks, a Lincoln-based fireworks retailer, recently announced that its contributions to local nonprofit organizations exceed $300,000.
Since its inception in 2017, Patriot Pete’s Fireworks has funded local nonprofit organizations in the amount of $314,518 as a result of fireworks sales in Lincoln and surrounding areas. Every Patriot Pete’s location contributes a portion of its sales to local organizations. These contributions help fund general operations and special programs for local nonprofits.
Patriot Pete’s is operating 14 fireworks locations this year, including 12 in Lincoln, one in Eagle and a new location in Plattsmouth.
